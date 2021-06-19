Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWB. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares in the company, valued at $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

