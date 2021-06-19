Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $479,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 76,474 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 415,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,824 shares of company stock worth $2,145,101. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BFAM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $152.13. The stock had a trading volume of 592,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,429. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,535.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

