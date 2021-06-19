Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 51,252 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREE stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

