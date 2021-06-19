Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 447.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,065 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after purchasing an additional 771,307 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,273 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

