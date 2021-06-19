Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

COLB opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.90. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

