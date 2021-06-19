British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.19 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £148.19 ($193.61).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 488.90 ($6.39) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. British Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 455 ($5.94).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

