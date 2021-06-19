British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £148.19 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Brona McKeown bought 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £148.19 ($193.61).
LON:BLND opened at GBX 488.90 ($6.39) on Friday. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.61. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.64 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.49%.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.