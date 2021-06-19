Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON BVIC opened at GBX 928.50 ($12.13) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 909.96. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired 46 shares of company stock worth $40,816 over the last three months.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

