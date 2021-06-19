Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BRMK. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 133,325 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.