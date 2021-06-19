Brokerages Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $827.71 million, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.