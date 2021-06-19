Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

