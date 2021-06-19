Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,235 shares of company stock worth $43,001,186 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.43. 1,869,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,991. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $203.64.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.