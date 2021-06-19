Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 6,760,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,656. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

