Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,697. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.