Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $81.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $83.00 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

