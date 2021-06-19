Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post sales of $99.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $408.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $410.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $471.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SAIL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.03. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.89 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

