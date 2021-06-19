Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target at $51.00

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,559,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,952. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

