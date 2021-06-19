Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Price Target at $23.73

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 129.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,963,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 214,722 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DCP traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 3.56. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

