Brokerages Set Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Price Target at $7.75

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

LMNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.24. 377,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,901. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

