Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $153.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.