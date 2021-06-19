Brokerages Set Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Target Price at GBX 778.25

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM17 shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 703 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 720.94. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market capitalization of £924.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.