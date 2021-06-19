Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $254.92

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $448.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

