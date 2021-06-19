Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.93

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

