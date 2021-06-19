Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,838,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,941.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.