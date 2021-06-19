Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $72.29 on Friday. Bruker has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.