Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $2.31-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.840-1.890 EPS.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,779,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,050. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

