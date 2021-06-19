Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0011 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 155.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 148% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $205.48 million and approximately $109,423.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00769115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002270 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

