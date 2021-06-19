CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

CAI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CAI International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

