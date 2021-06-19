CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
CAI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CAI International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CAI International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
