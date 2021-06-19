CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

