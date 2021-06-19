Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

