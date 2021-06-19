California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head-To-Head Comparison

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

59.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for S&T Bancorp and California Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.03%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and California Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $380.18 million 3.20 $21.04 million $1.78 17.34 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 10.67% 7.48% 0.93% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

S&T Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About California Business Bank

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.