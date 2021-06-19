Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE:CPE opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.45. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

