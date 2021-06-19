Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,655 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Shares of DTEC stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16.

