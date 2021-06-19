Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 602.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

