Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 38.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,027,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $97.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.