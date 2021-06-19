Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Carter’s stock opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.