Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 439 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $179.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

