Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,518 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

