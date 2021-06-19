Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBND. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 354,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $28.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.