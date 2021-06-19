Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

