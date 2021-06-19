CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Up 18.0% in May

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CPMD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.38. CannaPharmaRX has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.