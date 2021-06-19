Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.07 million, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 2.16.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

