Carclo (LON:CAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.72). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69), with a volume of 175,942 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.37.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

