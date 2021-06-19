CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 13th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $113.16. 1,702,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,614. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

