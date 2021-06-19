Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

