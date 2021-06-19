Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $294,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,662,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $359,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $84.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.27.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

