Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,270,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.70 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

