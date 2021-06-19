Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $374.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.05, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,594,344.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $854,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,128 shares of company stock valued at $53,283,808. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

