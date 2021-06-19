CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Up 24.0% in May

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 3,150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.