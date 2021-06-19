Casino Betting Coin Market Cap Hits $9.10 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $8,208.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00725050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083367 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.