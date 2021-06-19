Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to post $31.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.45 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $29.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.70 million to $132.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $129.77 million to $164.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,749,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX remained flat at $$5.73 during trading on Monday. 6,117,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,279. The stock has a market cap of $592.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

